Volunteers find two dogs left in cars during survey

TWO dogs were among the items Volunteers in Policing - known as VIPs - found in cars when they inspected 550 vehicles in Bundy on Wednesday.

In the space of just a few hours, they also came across 17 purses, wallets and bags, nine personal documents, seven tools, six electronic devices and two mobile phones on full display in vehicles.

Ten vehicles had open windows and one vehicle was found to be unlocked.

During January, Bundaberg police received more than 45 reports related to unlawful entry to motor vehicles.

Investigators have solved five of the offences.

A police spokeswoman urged people to remove the temptation for opportunistic thieves and to lock their vehicles.