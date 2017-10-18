Volunteering to help those who help others

THE phoned buzzed asking if I was available to help the State Emergency Service for a few hours on Tuesday.
I didn't hesitate - I was in the middle of one of my first gym sessions in a while.
I only move at the gym when pushed to do so, and thought I'd probably get more of a workout filling sandbags anyway.
I wasn't wrong.
The second reason why I didn't hesitate was because volunteering to help others in need is something I believe is important.
You never know when the person who needs help will be you.
So after a day at work, and having escaped a gruelling gym session, I changed and headed to the Bundaberg SES base.
It was raining and the volunteers were hard at work filling sand bags, while SES members were out attending to calls for help.
I'd never helped the SES before, nor filled a sandbag, but within minutes was in a paced routine of filling and passing to others to stack.
The rain was coming down, but it didn't dampen anyone's spirits. We joked and spoke about the weather as if we were long-time friends.
Adrenaline pumping, I moved more than during any gym session, and with ease.
Residents came to collect the filled sandbags and you could see by their drenched appearance they had busy trying to protect their homes.
They smiled and thanked the SES for having the crucial sandbags available.
After helping to fill four pallets of sandbags, the sun had set and rain eased a little.
Some SES members were exhausted but they wouldn't let it show.
Wednesday morning my body felt a little tender. I wasn't wrong about the workout.
If you ever get the chance to volunteer, it's a great chance to give back to our wonderful community - and maybe squeeze in a workout.
EMMA REID