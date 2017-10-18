Volunteering to help those who help others

LOADING UP: James Paterson and Daniel Ahern help load up sand bags at the Bundaberg SES centre.

LOADING UP: James Paterson and Daniel Ahern help load up sand bags at the Bundaberg SES centre. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES2

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE phoned buzzed asking if I was available to help the State Emergency Service for a few hours on Tuesday.

I didn't hesitate - I was in the middle of one of my first gym sessions in a while.

I only move at the gym when pushed to do so, and thought I'd probably get more of a workout filling sandbags anyway.

I wasn't wrong.

The second reason why I didn't hesitate was because volunteering to help others in need is something I believe is important.

You never know when the person who needs help will be you.

So after a day at work, and having escaped a gruelling gym session, I changed and headed to the Bundaberg SES base.

It was raining and the volunteers were hard at work filling sand bags, while SES members were out attending to calls for help.

I'd never helped the SES before, nor filled a sandbag, but within minutes was in a paced routine of filling and passing to others to stack.

SES HELP: Ben Turnbull and Emma Reid on their way to volunteer to help fill sand bags with the Bundaberg SES. Contributed

The rain was coming down, but it didn't dampen anyone's spirits. We joked and spoke about the weather as if we were long-time friends.

Adrenaline pumping, I moved more than during any gym session, and with ease.

Residents came to collect the filled sandbags and you could see by their drenched appearance they had busy trying to protect their homes.

They smiled and thanked the SES for having the crucial sandbags available.

After helping to fill four pallets of sandbags, the sun had set and rain eased a little.

Some SES members were exhausted but they wouldn't let it show.

FLAT OUT: Volunteers work hard at the Bundaberg SES headquarters. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES5

Wednesday morning my body felt a little tender. I wasn't wrong about the workout.

If you ever get the chance to volunteer, it's a great chance to give back to our wonderful community - and maybe squeeze in a workout.

EMMA REID