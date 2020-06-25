Volunteering overseas during a global pandemic

LIZ O’Sullivan had been teaching at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School for almost a decade when she decided to start a new adventure, but little did she realise she would end up in Thailand during a global pandemic.

Through Palms Australia, Ms O’Sullivan applied to be an english teacher and mentor for two years in Northern Thailand in an area with many refugees and displaced people from Myanmar.

She made the move from Bargara to Thailand in early Januray and made the decision to stay put as Covid-19 continued to spread around the world.

“I was fortunate to be able to keep in regular contact with my family and friends back home while being looked after by the sisters and staff here,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“It has been a time of uncertainty and anxiety for many. In Thailand there have been travel restrictions, curfews, compulsory masks and enforced social distancing.

“In general the Thai people seemed to avoid the panic buying of toilet paper and canned goods. They simply went about their business as best they could.”

Liz O'Sullivan helping students carry milk up the hill.

Ms O’Sullivan said her role had essentially been put on hold as Covid-19 broke out during the school holidays and school hadn’t gone back yet.

“In the last few months I was scheduled to help teach English summer classes but these classes were cancelled,” she said.

“The reopening of schools was delayed and many students here were unable to access remote learning due to lack of resources or internet.

“A lot of the work with my colleagues in the communities had been put on hold and like many others I wasn’t sure when things would return to ‘normal’.”

As restrictions begin to ease in Thailand Ms O’Sullivan said she was eagerly awaiting the return of her regular role.

“Now that restrictions are beginning to ease we have been able to run a short English camp for students in one of the villages and after some delays, schools in Thailand will reopen in July.”

Liz O'Sullivan walking around her local village, Khlothor, in Northern Thailand.

Looking back on the one of a kind experience, Ms Sullivan said she was extremely grateful for her supporters back home and the kindness she was shown in Thailand.

“I find myself looking at my situation and realising how lucky I really am,” she said.

“I am grateful for the people here in Thailand who offer a helping hand and take care to make sure I am ok. I will never go hungry here as someone is always offering food.

“I am also grateful for my support network of friends and family back in Australia, without them I could not be here.”

To learn more about Palms Australia click here.