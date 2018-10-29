Volunteer sues riding club for $1.5M after being bucked

A VOLUNTEER with Riding for the Disabled Association of Queensland Inc is suing the organisation for more than $1.5 million after being bucked from a horse following a children's riding session.

Madelyn Cherie Stanley was a volunteer with the organisation, which provides pony club activities for disabled children at a complex on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.

Volunteers at the complex were required to assist with the management, control and education of ponies ridden by the children.

Documents lodged in the Supreme Court state on November 1, 2015, Ms Stanley was riding the stock horse "Terry Perry".

When the children had finished riding, the volunteers were given the opportunity to ride the ponies as part of their roles at the complex.

The 25-year-old was riding "Terry Perry" and started with "some minor circle work to gain reasonable control of the animal", then brief trotting into a canter.

At this point, the horse started "bucking aggressively without warning".

After the third buck, Ms Stanley was thrown from the horse and landed on her hip.

The horse had been donated to the organisation less than a month prior, after being pastured without being ridden for several years.

The horse was still considered a "trial horse" by the organisation and subject to assessment for temperament.

The documents allege the organisation had been told the horse didn't tie up well and, after an initial assessment by another riding coach, were aware the horse didn't have good rein pressure, was sometimes temperamental and "girthy".

Ms Stanley suffered a burst fracture of the first lumbar vertebrae in the fall, "with a 50 per cent loss of vertebral height".

As a result of the injuries, Ms Stanley is now unable to work in labour-intensive roles including as a nurse, which had been her plan.

The documents state "her daily pain will inhibit her ability to obtain and keep employment".

The claim for $1,597,160.96 includes past and future economic loss, medical expenses, past and future care, and general damages.