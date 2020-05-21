Volunteer helps make an Impact with perfect role

HELPING HAND: Volunteer Tony Cartledge says he hit the jackpot the day he took a chance and contacted IMPACT Community Services.

NO STRANGER to volunteering, Tony Cartledge has found the perfect way to combine his passion for volunteering and writing at Impact Community Services.

As a volunteer content writer, Mr Cartledge creates most of the blog posts on Impact’s website and the social media posts.

And with the national focus on volunteers this week, now Mr Cartledge is in the spotlight.

His Impact journey started when he had to organise his own mutual obligation volunteer position.

So he contacted the local community service in the hopes of making use of his skills as a writer, honed at the NewsMail as an advertising features writer and sub-editor, and also as a published author and aspiring novelist.

“It’s great work, and right up my alley,” he said.

“I basically talk to staff and clients and help them tell their fascinating stories and how Impact is transforming their lives.

“And it’s especially meaningful knowing all the good work that Impact does in the community.”

IMPACT’s innovation general manager Nathan Spruce said it was win-win being able to match someone with the skills and experience with a position that helped the organisation.

Mr Spruce said volunteers brought great benefits to organisations and the broader community.

“We are so pleased that Tony reached out to us and we’re able to utilise the skills he has and harbour the passion he brings,” he said.

“We feel there’s a real sense of purpose in everything Tony does and he is highly regarded as an important part of our team.”

If you want to volunteer with Impact call 4153 4233.