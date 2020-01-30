Volunteer for an organisation supporting the community

BY OFFERING an alternative school, upskilling opportunities and community assistance, Tom Quinn Community Centre supports the community in a number of ways and now they are asking for help.

The centre is calling out for more volunteers and a number of people to fill their traineeships.

Centre manager Richard King said the traineeships were a great opportunity for young people.

“A lot of these skills, especially in agriculture, can lead to jobs in Bundaberg and the wider region,” Mr King said.

“And for the younger people it offers life skills, opportunities for work and for six months it gets them up early and into a routine.”

Six month certificates available include conservation and land management, and construction and for the first time, the centre will run 12 month certificates in hospitality and horticulture.

“We are looking at filling those positions in a month or so and if we get the right person there might even be the possibility of staying on after the traineeship,” he said.

Along with the upskilling opportunities Mr Wiles said they were looking for a number of volunteers, an integral part of keeping the centre running.

“They keep the centre going,” he said.

“We take volunteers in the workshop, construction, cafe and kitchen, nursery, the warehouse where the donations are sorted, and in the Salvation Army superstores as well.”

Mr King said he wasn’t sure whether it was the location on Killer Street or whether people didn’t know they were there, but he hoped more people would learn about the services they offer.

“A lot of people don’t even know we are here, we have a fantastic cafe with great meals at good value,” he said.

“This year we are going to have a new cafe and the existing cafe will become a shop selling things made in the workshop and plants.

“We are hoping for mid-year. We have plans drawn, it is a matter of putting it out to tender.”

Mr King said he was honoured to continue Tom Quinn’s legacy.

“I am an ex TAFE director and joined six years ago as the centre manager,” he said.

“I knew Tom Quinn when he was alive and worked closely with him at TAFE and now here I am running his legacy.

“It is good to see the difference we make.”

An information morning will be held on February 10 at 9am at the Tom Quinn Centre for the traineeships, attendees must RSVP by calling 4153 3557 (option 3).