Volunteer firey humbled by award

AFTER a big bushfire season, volunteers across the state have been recognised for their hard work and dedication, including Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade volunteer Errol Noye.

The 76-year-old joined the service 16 years ago and during Rural Fire Service Week last week was awarded Regional Volunteer of the Year for the Central Region.

"It was a bit of a surprise but it's pretty humbling," Mr Noye said.

"It's good to be acknowledged but you don't do it for that, you do it to help the community and get the job done."

Mr Noye said every fire was different and posed its own challenges.

Last year and early this year, Mr Noye was part of teams sent to help with bushfires in New South Wales and Canberra.

"I did three separate trips down there plus all the fires around our region," he said.

"We were pretty busy right through from the end of September, and we saved quite a number of houses."

Mr Noye was among seven Queenslanders to win the regional awards.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said he wanted to thank each of the state's hardworking volunteers during RFS Week from June 7-13.

"I cannot say it enough - our RFS volunteers do a fantastic job in keeping the community safe, especially after facing yet another challenging bushfire season last year and this is a week to say a big thank you to all of them," Mr Crawford said.

Mr Crawford said many RFS volunteers were conducting fire-prevention activities across the state in preparation for the upcoming bushfire season.

"You will no doubt see yellow trucks and our volunteers conducting hazard-reduction burns alongside our partner agencies and local landholders to prepare Queenslanders," he said.

"As soon as bushfires hit, volunteers will be the first ones on the fire ground both on Queensland soil and, when needed, ready to be deployed to other states."

Mr Noye encouraged others to join the service.

"It's a great mob of people that get involved and you'll really enjoy your time," he said.

"There are plenty of places for people, from administration to firefighting."

For more information about the RFS, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.