VW's modern day Kombi revealed
VOLKSWAGEN has built its very own Caddy shack.
The German maker has revealed a new campervan based on its compact Caddy van.
As with the iconic Kombi, the VW Caddy Beach allows you to turn a parking spot into a campsite.
"This marks our return to the campervan market in Australia," says Volkswagen Commercial vehicles marketing boss Nicholas Reid.
"With the iconic and ubiquitous Kombi van, Volkswagen forged a strong connection with travellers and explorers around the world. The Caddy Beach continues this tradition with the latest in engineering and technology."
The weekend warrior's dream machine is equipped with a fold-out double bed, which is matched with a walkthrough tent at the tailgate for extra guests. All five seats can be folded, allowing for greater interior space.
The Caddy Beach's campsite essentials include two folding chairs and a table, block-out window curtains, rechargeable torch and multiple storage bags.
Prices start at $44,990 (before on-road costs) with the first examples arriving in about three months.
Cosmetic touches include a Beach decal, dark roof rails and tail-lights and tinted rear windows.
Power comes from a 1.4-litre four-cylinder diesel (92kW/220Nm), matched to the brand's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Caddy Beach's safety gear is headlined by autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.