Volatile results in councils neighbouring Bundaberg

We take a look at neighbouring council elections.

NORTH Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers may have been re-elected unopposed but many of her former colleagues won’t be returning to the council with her.

Only one of the North Burnett’s six councillors looks set to be re-elected by voters, Robbie Radel in Division 6.

In Division 1, Melinda Jones appears to be headed for victory over incumbent Paul Lobegeier. At 2.30pm today, Ms Jones had 261 votes (42.03% per cent) to Cr Lobegeier’s 219 (35.27 per cent).

In Division 2, challenger Leslie Hotz looks set to take over from Peter Webster. Mr Hotz has 305 votes (51.96 per cent), ahead of Cr Webster with 169 votes (28.79 per cent).

Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan is in trouble in Division 3, trailing Susan Payne 302 votes (44.35 per cent) to 379 (55.65 per cent).

In Divisions 4 and 5, vacated by retiring councillors John Zahl and John Bowen respectively, Dael Giddins and Michael Dingle have claimed landslide victories.

Ms Giddins claimed Division 4, sitting on 440 votes (61.20 per cent), more than twice her nearest rival Amanda Wenck on 215 (29.90 per cent).

Mr Dingle defeated David Rofe in Division 5, with 670 votes (76.92 per cent) to 201 (23.08 per cent).

In Division 6, Cr Radel has 332 votes (40.89 per cent), a slight lead over nearest rival Mora Thompson, who has 304 votes (37.44 per cent).

Meanwhile, in Gladstone, incumbent mayor Matt Burnett has recorded a landslide win in Gladstone.

But it could be days before the final list of councillors is known, with only 30 per cent of votes counted so far.

Cr Burnett polled 9528 votes (74.26 per cent), defeating challenger Michael Fearns, who received 3303 votes (25.74 per cent).

Gladstone is an undivided council with 10 councillors, which means every voter gets 10 councillor votes.

In the top 10 at 3pm today were sitting councillors Kahn Goodluck, Chris Trevor, Natalia Muszkat, Glen Churchill, Rick Hansen and Desley O’Grady, plus newcomers Darryl Branthwaite, Michelle Wagner, Chris Cameron and Kyle Beale.

On the Fraser Coast, sitting mayor George Seymour also enjoyed a landslide victory.

Sitting councillors James Hansen (Division 1), Paul Truscott (Division 3), Daniel Sanderson (Division 4), Darren Everard (Division 7), Denis Chapman (Division 8) and Zane O’Keefe (Division 10) were re-elected.

The only sitting councillor to be given the boot by voters was Stuart Taylor in Division 9, who went down to David Lee.

In Division 2, where the sitting councillor retired, candidates Phil Truscott and Chris Dale were neck and neck.

In Division 5, where the sitting councillor also retired, Jade Wellings claimed victory.

The race in Division 6 remains too close to call with incumbent councillor David Lewis just ahead of former deputy mayor David Dalgleish and former mayor Gerard O’Connell.