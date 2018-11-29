Menu
Crime

'Voices' told man to attack his brother

Ross Irby
by
28th Nov 2018 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has appeared in court charged with contravening a domestic violence protection order against his brother and other family.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court over the August offence.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said it was his sixth offence against the protection order this year.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his family, was on a probation order at the time for prior dishonesty and drug offences.

In the latest incident, the man tried to attack his brother with a knife after "voices told him to do it".

The Ipswich man had already spent 87 days in custody before sentence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the man was diagnosed with schizophrenia and been treated since 2009.

She imposed a five-month jail sentence with immediate release to supervised parole.

domestic violence ipswich court parole schizophrenia
Ipswich Queensland Times

