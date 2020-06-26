Menu
VMR and RACQ LifeFlight searching for the boat that had already been rescued.
VMR resources wasted searching for rescued boat

brittiny edwards
26th Jun 2020
BUNDABERG’s Volunteer Marine Rescue has urged boaties to have a working VHF Marine radio, and to use it, after searching for a boat that had already been rescued.

At 10.30am on Thursday Bundaberg VMR and the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter were activated by Hervey Bay Water Police after an aircraft saw a red flare deployed near Littabella Creek.

A Bundaberg VMR spokesperson said the trip was not completed until 3.30pm in the afternoon.

“A search was conducted however nothing was located and the search suspended pending further inquiries by Police,” they said.

“It was later established by police that the stricken vessel was towed into the Kolan River by another vessel.

“No advice by either vessel was reported to authorities and a number of hours was spent searching.”

The group said once an emergency signalling device was deployed, Search and Rescue authorities needed to be contacted as soon as possible if the incident was resolved, otherwise valuable time and resources were spent searching for a rescued boat.

