VMR helps elderly overseas couple in trouble on yacht

THE Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue crew faced a series of challenges during a rescue on Friday.

Bundy Rescue 2 was activated Friday morning to assist a 17m overseas ketch with a disabled engine.

The VMR vessel arrived off Burnett Heads early and dropped anchor outside the East Cardinal to provide assistance into the river.

"However, when Bundy Rescue arrived to set up the tow the vessel's anchor could not be raised,” a spokesperson said.

SUCCESS: VMR Bundaberg crew successfully completed the tow despite windy conditions. Contributed

Bolt cutters were transferred to the ketch, but the elderly couple on board had some difficulty cutting the chain and the 3-4m sea that was running in 25-knot south easterly made the task more difficult.

The tow was eventually engaged and the vessel delivered to Port Bundaberg Marina - in spite of windy conditions that also made that task harder.