VMR Fishing Classic reeling in the big catches this year

ON THE WATER: The three major lucky draw prizes hit the river yesterday morning for a water test ahead of the VMR Family Fishing Classic.

ON THE WATER: The three major lucky draw prizes hit the river yesterday morning for a water test ahead of the VMR Family Fishing Classic. Tahlia Stehbens

PREPARATIONS are well underway for this year's VMR Family Fishing Classic and the major prizes have just had their first test run.

Event organiser from Vounteer Marine Rescue Eric Beckmann said the three boats went well on the water and were ready to go to new homes.

The fishing contest will be held from June 28 to 30 near the VMR base at Burnett Heads, and the good news is contestants don't need to be fishing fans to win a prize.

"What we're really trying to get across is that this is the fishing contest where you can win a boat without catching a fish,” Mr Beckmann said.

"You can just come down and enter the draw and you're in it to win it.”

GRAND PRIZE: The one everyone's after, the Quintrex 420 Busta with side console and Suzuki 40hp two stroke engine, valued at $14,500. Tahlia Stehbens

The major prize to be drawn on Sunday is a Quintrex 420 Busta with a side console and Suzuki 40hp two-stroke engine valued at $14,500.

For the first time this year one of the runner-up prizes will be drawn on Friday night, with the second runner-up prize drawn on Saturday.

RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000. Tahlia Stehbens

The two runner up prizes are also Quintrex 420 Busta boats with Suzuki 30hp two-stroke engines valued at $11,000.

RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000. Tahlia Stehbens

There is also a junior lucky draw for a boy and a girl to win a kayak package sponsored by Koastal Kayak.

For more information on the VRM Family Fishing Classic phone Eric on 0407 698 575.

To get your eyes around even more fishing yarns be sure to check out tomorrow's Getting Out section.