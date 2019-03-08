Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE WATER: The three major lucky draw prizes hit the river yesterday morning for a water test ahead of the VMR Family Fishing Classic.
ON THE WATER: The three major lucky draw prizes hit the river yesterday morning for a water test ahead of the VMR Family Fishing Classic. Tahlia Stehbens
Fishing

VMR Fishing Classic reeling in the big catches this year

Tahlia Stehbens
by
8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREPARATIONS are well underway for this year's VMR Family Fishing Classic and the major prizes have just had their first test run.

Event organiser from Vounteer Marine Rescue Eric Beckmann said the three boats went well on the water and were ready to go to new homes.

The fishing contest will be held from June 28 to 30 near the VMR base at Burnett Heads, and the good news is contestants don't need to be fishing fans to win a prize.

"What we're really trying to get across is that this is the fishing contest where you can win a boat without catching a fish,” Mr Beckmann said.

"You can just come down and enter the draw and you're in it to win it.”

GRAND PRIZE: The one everyone's after, the Quintrex 420 Busta with side console and Suzuki 40hp two stroke engine, valued at $14,500.
GRAND PRIZE: The one everyone's after, the Quintrex 420 Busta with side console and Suzuki 40hp two stroke engine, valued at $14,500. Tahlia Stehbens

The major prize to be drawn on Sunday is a Quintrex 420 Busta with a side console and Suzuki 40hp two-stroke engine valued at $14,500.

For the first time this year one of the runner-up prizes will be drawn on Friday night, with the second runner-up prize drawn on Saturday.

RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000.
RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000. Tahlia Stehbens

The two runner up prizes are also Quintrex 420 Busta boats with Suzuki 30hp two-stroke engines valued at $11,000.

RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000.
RUNNERS UP: Second and third prize are both a Quintrex 420 Busta with a Suzuki 30hp two stroke engine, valued at $11,000. Tahlia Stehbens

There is also a junior lucky draw for a boy and a girl to win a kayak package sponsored by Koastal Kayak.

For more information on the VRM Family Fishing Classic phone Eric on 0407 698 575.

To get your eyes around even more fishing yarns be sure to check out tomorrow's Getting Out section.

bundaberg fishing prizes quintrex vmr bundaberg vmr family fishing classic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    premium_icon High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    News A SHORTFALL of five-star accommodation in Bundaberg is deterring high-end international tourists and business people from staying here.

    Coles looks to shift staff

    premium_icon Coles looks to shift staff

    Business Coles works to redeploy employees

    Burnett mayor's message to women

    premium_icon Burnett mayor's message to women

    News Local leading ladies: North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers

    Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    premium_icon Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    Crime Shawn Swift blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit