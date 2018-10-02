Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVER THE LIMIT: Police charged a man with drink-driving in Gin Gin on Saturday.
OVER THE LIMIT: Police charged a man with drink-driving in Gin Gin on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
News

VMR crew called to boat with engine trouble

2nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG emergency workers and volunteers were busy during the weekend.

Yesterday, Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue was called to help the crew of a 7m half cabin fibreglass boat with engine trouble about 6am on Sunday.

The 18-nautical mile trip was completed without incident, with the boat towed back to Burnett Heads.

Also yesterday, a man in his 60s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after being bitten by a brown-coloured snake.

Paramedics were called to a Seaview Rd property at Bargara about 1.50pm yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was not displaying any symptoms when paramedics arrived but he was taken to hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Gin Gin police charged a man with drink-driving after he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.141 per cent.

The man in his mid-40s was stopped for a random breath test along Mill St at Wallaville about 3.30pm on Saturday.

He is due to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.

bundaberg snake bite vmr
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    News WHAT can you get for $1 a day? Usually not a great deal.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 5:25 AM
    DECISION TIME: Future of high-rise to be decided today

    premium_icon DECISION TIME: Future of high-rise to be decided today

    Council News But opponents question merits of application altogether

    • 2nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    premium_icon Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    Offbeat Locals left puzzled by 'boat' atop water tower

    • 2nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    SES commends residents for storm efforts

    premium_icon SES commends residents for storm efforts

    Weather Just 14 calls for help during chaotic storm

    • 2nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners