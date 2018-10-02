VMR crew called to boat with engine trouble
BUNDABERG emergency workers and volunteers were busy during the weekend.
Yesterday, Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue was called to help the crew of a 7m half cabin fibreglass boat with engine trouble about 6am on Sunday.
The 18-nautical mile trip was completed without incident, with the boat towed back to Burnett Heads.
Also yesterday, a man in his 60s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after being bitten by a brown-coloured snake.
Paramedics were called to a Seaview Rd property at Bargara about 1.50pm yesterday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was not displaying any symptoms when paramedics arrived but he was taken to hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.
Meanwhile, Gin Gin police charged a man with drink-driving after he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.141 per cent.
The man in his mid-40s was stopped for a random breath test along Mill St at Wallaville about 3.30pm on Saturday.
He is due to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.