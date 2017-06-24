25°
VMR Classic back for another year

Mikayla Haupt
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
CLASSIC: The 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is in full swing.
CLASSIC: The 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is in full swing.

THIS year's fishing classic is in full cast with eager fishermen and women taking to the water at the crack of dawn for the start of the 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic.

Over one thousand people have registered in the popular fishing competition this year and VMR Bundaberg spokesman Graham Kingston said the numbers will continue to reel in with the good weather forecast for this weekend.

"Numbers are very promising with the weather, last year we had just over 1300 people,” Mr Kingston said.

"The fishing started at six this morning and people can weigh-in until midday Sunday.”

Mr Kingston said at 10am yesterday they already had one bream in the aquarium.

If the love of fishing wasn't enough to get you involved, maybe the abundance of prizes will be.

Mr Kingston said while the classic usually aims for $70,000 worth of prizes, this year it's closer to $90,000.

"There's three boats for the major senior lucky draw prizes and this year one we've upgraded one of them to a four-stoke engine,” he said.

"All the boats are fully registered, come with a bimini, fish sounder, safety packs and trailer - but you have to be there to win it.

"The junior lucky draw prize is a kayak and there's plenty of raffles and other prizes to be claimed, you just have to register to win.”

One of the highly contested prizes will be the red emperor trophy. Mr Kingston said a lot of the long time competitor will be in it for the heaviest red emperor.

Other species targeted for the event include bream, whiting, flathead, trumpeter for estuary and mackerel/tuna, snapper, red emperor, sweetlip, coral trout, parrot and cobia for reef fish.

"We hope everyone has a safe weekend with all of the right safety equipment on-board and log on and off with us,” Mr Kingston said.

"So if anything does go wrong and you lose communication, we've got somewhere to start to looking.”

For more information on junior, senior and open categories and prizes head to the VMR Bundaberg website: http://bit.ly/2rIrbC1

