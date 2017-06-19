VMR called in at 2am for injured crewman

VMR ACTIVATIONS: VMR Bundaberg were called to action before the crack of dawn this morning.

WHILE the majority of Bundaberg was asleep, VMR Bundaberg took to the water to take over the tow of a yacht with broken steering and one injured crewman.

Bundy Rescue 2 rendezvoused with HMAS Melbourne and the disabled yacht 17nm east of the Break Sea cardinal at 2am.

VMR Bundaberg's Graham Kingston said when they first got the call for the 40ft yacht, it was too far out to sea to rescue.

"Luckily a navy ship, the HMAS Melbourne, was nearby and brought the ship closer to Fraser Island where we took over the tow,” he said.

"There are two crewman on-board, one with a broken wrist which the navy provided medical assistance for.”

The HMAS Melbourne is an Adelaide-class guided-missile frigate of the Royal Australian Navy which served as part of the INTERFET peacekeeping taskforce in 2000.

Bundy Rescue had the tow underway by 2.26am and at 6.30am the crew were expecting to reach the East Cardinal at the entrance of the Burnett River at 12.30pm - travelling at 6 knots.

Mr Kingston said a six-person VMR crew met with the HMAS Melbourne crew in what would be an 18-hour round trip.

"The crew left at 7pm last night and are expected to be back around 12.45pm,” he said.

"The crew will be quite fatigued.”

Mr Kingston said there have been two rescues of a similar distance recently - two from Indian Head which were 219 mile and 185 mile trips.

For more information about VMR Bundaberg visit http://www.vmrbundabergfishingclassic.com.au.