VMR Bundaberg rescues 'every man and his dog'

IT'S been a case of "every man and his dog” for the Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg team over the last few days.

On Wednesday one tinnie owner and his canine mate shivered through a chilly night on the Burnett River after his runabout lost its propeller.

The VMR crew towed the pair to safety early on Thursday morning, returning them to the yacht where they lived.

MAN AND DOG: VMR Bundaberg made two rescues of solo men and their pets on the Burnett River on Thursday and Friday. Contributed

"He had a very cold night because he wasn't planning on being out on the water overnight,” VMR's Graeme Morley said.

"He cuddled up to his dog to keep warm.”

It was a lesson, Mr Morley said, to "always be prepared in case in the unknown happens”.

On Friday, a lone sailor found himself stranded on his 50 foot yacht, also on the Burnett.

"He was motoring up the river to find a mooring and his gearbox broke,” Mr Morley said.

"Because of that he had no propulsion - he was at the mercy of the wind which blew him into the north bank.

"He was stuck, and stuck on the boat along with his dog.

"We waited until high tide and towed him to safety.”

If you are in trouble out on the water phone VMR Bundaberg on 0418 734 825.