VMR Bundaberg finds catamaran, begins trip home

UPDATE: 3.30PM

BUNDABERG VMR has found the vessel and is beginning the long journey home.

EARLIER

BUNDABERG Volunteer Marine Rescue is on its way to rescue two adults and a child after the catamaran they were aboard lost power off the eastern side of Fraser Island.

The Bundy Rescue crew left base at 9am today after being activated by the Water Police.

About lunchtime today the crew had rounded Break Sea Spit on the Northern end of Fraser Island.

About 1pm Bundy Rescue crew reported favourable conditions but VMR will monitor the weather closely as storms are predicted for later today.

Not long ago the Sunshine-Coast based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter conducted a search operation searching for the catamaran.

The crew found the vessel about 2km off the coast of Indian Head.

The location where the catamaran is believed to be. Google

The rescue crew communicated with the vessel and discovered they weren't in serious trouble, and said VMR Bundaberg was heading out to help.

It's expected to be a 320km round trip for Bundy Rescue with an anticipated return time shortly before 9pm today.

Extra fuel was taken aboard for this trip.

VMR crew aboard Bundy Rescue include skipper Graham K, Peter M, Warren, Gail and Dave G.