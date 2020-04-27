VMR aid those stuck in a muddy situation

STUCK IN THE MUD: BUndaberg VMR help a vessel which had run aground on a mud bank near Rubyanna Creek.

STUCK IN THE MUD: BUndaberg VMR help a vessel which had run aground on a mud bank near Rubyanna Creek.

BUNDABERG’S Volunteer Marine Rescue has reminded the community of the benefits of being a member while on the water after the local team was called out twice to help boaties over the weekend.

On Anzac Day, the crew was activated to help a 42’ monohull stuck in the mud near Rubyanna Creek in the Burnett River.

A VMR spokesman the job was completed without incident and for the skipper there was no charge as he was a member with a towing levy.

Then on Sunday, the Bundaberg VMR crew was called out to help a boatie up the river.

“What started as a battery problem ended in a tow up river to the town reach after our battery pack still wouldn’t start the motor,” the spokesman said.

“Unfortunately the owner of the 4.1m tinnie wasn’t a member.”

To find out more information about VMR Bundaberg and becoming a member, visit their website at www.vmrbundaberg.com.au or contact their base on 41594349.

For locals itching to get back on the water, from Saturday some of the COVID-19 recreational restrictions will be lifted.

Locals will be able to leave their homes for recreation and the distance they can travel has been extended.

The restriction reliefs include going for a drive and riding a motorbike, jetski or boat for pleasure.

But there are three conditions that apply: social distancing and hygiene must be maintained, you have to stay within 50km of home and outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend.