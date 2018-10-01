Menu
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton, and ensures there’s no champagne theatrics this year. Picture: AFP
Motor Sports

Putin’s warning for Russian F1 winner

by The Sun
1st Oct 2018 8:44 AM

VLADIMIR PUTIN attempted to put the frighteners on Lewis Hamilton when he ordered him not to drench him with champagne.

Hamilton had powered to victory at the Russian Grand Prix to extend his lead in the race for the world title to 50 points.

But no sooner had he leapt out of his car, he was being hauled in for a warning by the Russian president to ensure the Brit did nothing to embarrass him,The Sun reported.

Three years ago a fearless Hamilton had soaked Putin on the podium by spraying him with champagne.

 

Three years ago a fearless Hamilton had soaked Putin with Champagne. Picture: Getty
At the time the leader laughed it off - but clearly the memory burned deep as he wasted little time telling the Mercedes star not to repeat the trick.

Through his interpreter he conveyed the message as they waited to go out for the trophy presentations - catching Hamilton off guard.

In the green room after the race, Putin is caught on TV speaking to a translator, who turned to Hamilton and said: "I am accustomed to warning you something each year. Year, after year …"

The 33-year-old did not cave in under pressure, first of all questioning if it actually happened and then denying he was behind it.

Hamilton interrupted him and said: "Yeah, this year I won't spray you with Champagne. Last year it wasn't me. It was someone else!"

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

formula 1 lewis hamilton russian gp vladimir putin

