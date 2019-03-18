Vital step for royal commission underway

HAVE A SAY: Ken O'Dowd is urging constituents of Flyyn to have their say to scope a Royal Commission into the disability sector.

HAVE A SAY: Ken O'Dowd is urging constituents of Flyyn to have their say to scope a Royal Commission into the disability sector. Tegan Annett

AS THE call for a royal commission into the disability sector rises, local MPs are encouraging constituents to have their say and make submissions.

It comes after the Australian Government announced it would begin a public consultation period process to shape the scope of a royal commission.

The consultation process was announced by Minister for Families and Social Services Paul Fletcher and is open until March 28.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he encouraged people with a disability, their families or carers to have their say.

"Everyone has the right to live in a safe environment without violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation,” he said.

"This is a vital step in guiding the establishment of a royal commission and ensuring people with disability are firmly at the centre of shaping the inquiry.

"This is the time to provide input into the scope of the commission. However, if you are experiencing any form of violence or abuse, or if you are concerned for your safety, you must continue to report this to the relevant authorities.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said residents could get involved by having their say.

"There is a great need for disability services in the Hinkler electorate which is why is one of the reasons the NDIS is being rolled out,” he said.

"The royal commission will show if there are any questions that need to be answered.

"Local residents can be involved in the public consultation process to shape the scope of a royal commission by having their say at www.engage.dss.gov.au until March 28. The survey includes Auslan translations and an Easy English guide.

"For help to complete the survey, contact the Survey Hotline on 1800 880 052 Monday to Friday from 9am-7pm AEST, or your disability advocate for support and advice.”