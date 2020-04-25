Menu
Vital donation goes long way

Geordi Offord
25th Apr 2020
WHEN RFDS Bundaberg Wide Bay Burnett Auxiliary president Carolyn Saffron heard the Royal Flying Doctor Service needed foggers to disinfect their planes, she didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to lend them a hand.

Recently, the auxiliary made a donation of more than $1000 to help the vital service keep going during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation helped the RFDS buy two foggers to thoroughly disinfect their planes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Saffron described the service as our “heroes in the air”.

“I just love the Royal Flying Doctor Service, I think they are the most worthy cause,” she said.

“After coronavirus started I got a call from Heather asking how we were going and she said they needed the foggers and I asked how much they were.

“So I called around (the auxiliary) and got the consensus.”

In the past 12 months Ms Saffron said the Bundaberg Wide Bay Burnett Auxiliary had donated $136,000 to the RFDS.

“Before the new base opened we gave them a donation of $36,000 and we had $1000 left in the bank,” she said.

“It was a small donation we gave but it gave them something important.”

RFDS Key Relationships manager Heather Stott said the donation was greatly appreciated.

“The Bundaberg Auxiliary responded so quickly,” she said.

“The auxiliary has donated tens of thousands of dollars over the years through selling craft, doing sausage sizzles and morning teas and it’s not easy.”

Ms Stott said the donations were helping the RFDS stay continue to deliver their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We needed extra equipment to cope.

“We’ve been transporting people who may have the virus, we needed the fogging machines to disinfect the aircraft, we needed four new ventilators and we had to purchase flu vaccines,” she said.

Ms Stott said they also needed additional equipment for staff conducting Telehealth services.

Bundaberg News Mail

