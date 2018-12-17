Woman taken to Bundy hospital after suspected snake bite

Menu
VITAL ADVICE: Safety warning for Bundy after woman hospitalised with suspected snake bite
Health

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
17th Dec 2018
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after it was suspected she had been bitten by a snake.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident in Sharon about 7pm last night following a suspected bite to the woman's leg earlier in the day.

The woman, in her 30s, was not showing any symptoms at the time but was taken to Bundaberg Hospital as a precaution.

A QAS spokesman said it was really dangerous to ignore any bite as symptoms could come on slowly.

He said that if you have been bitten, no matter what it was, the best response was to keep still and bandage the wound, call for an ambulance and do not move until help arrives.

