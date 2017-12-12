Visitors say Bundy Christmas tree is out of the box

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Gillian Jenney, Katherine Reid, Emily Cleaver, Sandy Davis and Jamie McGrain with the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centres Christmas tree.

VISITORS to the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre will find a Christmas tree that's about as Bundy as you'll get.

Volunteer Emily Cleaver decided to make a tree with Bundaberg drink boxes, including ginger beer and rum.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the tree had received a lot attention and coincided with the launch of the new Bundaberg Drinks Tour.

"We thought it would be a fun idea,” she said.

Ms Reid said it was a good way to show off products the region has to offer.

"We have to say though, we didn't drink everything that's in those boxes - the suppliers gave them to us empty,” she laughed.