Visitors say Bundy Christmas tree is out of the box

VISITORS to the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre will find a Christmas tree that's about as Bundy as you'll get.
Volunteer Emily Cleaver decided to make a tree with Bundaberg drink boxes, including ginger beer and rum.
Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the tree had received a lot attention and coincided with the launch of the new Bundaberg Drinks Tour.
"We thought it would be a fun idea,” she said.
Ms Reid said it was a good way to show off products the region has to offer.
"We have to say though, we didn't drink everything that's in those boxes - the suppliers gave them to us empty,” she laughed.