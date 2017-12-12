Menu
Visitors say Bundy Christmas tree is out of the box

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Gillian Jenney, Katherine Reid, Emily Cleaver, Sandy Davis and Jamie McGrain with the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centres Christmas tree. Mike Knott BUN081217TREE1
Crystal Jones
by

VISITORS to the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre will find a Christmas tree that's about as Bundy as you'll get.

Volunteer Emily Cleaver decided to make a tree with Bundaberg drink boxes, including ginger beer and rum.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the tree had received a lot attention and coincided with the launch of the new Bundaberg Drinks Tour.

"We thought it would be a fun idea,” she said.

Ms Reid said it was a good way to show off products the region has to offer.

"We have to say though, we didn't drink everything that's in those boxes - the suppliers gave them to us empty,” she laughed.

