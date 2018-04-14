Visitors already have their eyes set for 2020 cattle drive

GREY NOMADS: Ian and Betty Jones from Brisbane have their sights set for the 2020 Eidsvold Charity Cattle Drive.

GREY NOMADS: Ian and Betty Jones from Brisbane have their sights set for the 2020 Eidsvold Charity Cattle Drive. Philippe Coquerand

GREY NOMADS Betty and Ian Jones from Brisbane travelled all the way to Eidsvold for the historic Eidsvold Charity Cattle Drive that concluded on Saturday afternoon.

The pair said it was a lifetime experience getting to see the cattle crossing the bridge.

"It was exciting to see this mob of cattle coming towards you, and the drovers sort of shaping them in,” Mrs Jones said.

"I just love the country and we're looking forward to the next cattle drive in 2020.”

Mrs Jones said the hospitality from everyone in Eidsvold was just "incredible.”

"It's something you don't see, it's good to see the young people coming through and taking part in the cattle drive,” she said.

"We went to the camp oven night and it was lovely, the hospitality was amazing.”

More than 530 head of cattle crossed the Burnett River and into the Eidsvold Saleyards just after 1pm.

The cattle crossed the Eidsvold Station Bridge around 8:15am and headed towards the Eidsvold hospital where onlookers gathered, to see the historic event unravel.

One of the riders that rode from Culcraigie to Euroka and joined the group for the day, Ian Gitsham, said the it was an "incredible experience.”

"It was a great experience,” Mr Gitsham said.

"I think a lot of young people should have a crack at it because it's something that doesn't happen very often.”

Mr Gitsham said the drovers went through a lot of different country over the past six days.

"You meet people of all different walks of life,” he said.

"The first two days were difficult as the drovers had to get the cattle settled and into a routine but by the 3rd or 4th day they're pretty easy to handle.”

Well-known drover Stan Beezley said events like the cattle drive "brings back memories.”

"It's wonderful to be here to see the cattle drive,” he said.

"When you see the cattle crossing, it just brings back memories of how we used to do it.

"I miss those days.”

Organiser Viv Hutchinson said the cattle drive was a huge success.

"It went brilliantly,” she said.

"We now have blue skies so we're pleased with that, all of our participants are happy.”

Mrs Hutchinson said the 25 paying customers have received an unforgettable experience.

"They're bringing their mates, they are overwhelmed with our bush hospitality and friendliness,” she said.

"I'd like to thank all of our sponsors as we couldn't run such a successful event without them.”

Mrs Hutchinson said a crowd is now forming at the Eidsvold showgrounds ready for the Burnett Buckle to commence.

"We're starting to get a crowd in at the showgrounds, they're setting up in the ring now, we have the poddy rides starting at 6pm, followed by the rodeo at 6:30pm.