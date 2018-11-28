Visitor information centre relocates

BIG MOVE: Bundaberg's Visitor Information Centre has relocated to the East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct. Staff April Dingle, Michael Geaney, Emily Cleaver, Cheryl Cooper and Leanne Holyoake welcome tourists.

BIG MOVE: Bundaberg's Visitor Information Centre has relocated to the East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct. Staff April Dingle, Michael Geaney, Emily Cleaver, Cheryl Cooper and Leanne Holyoake welcome tourists. contributed

TOURISTS will have better access to Bundaberg's Visitor Information Centre than ever before after relocating to the East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the new centre's proximity to iconic local tourist attractions would make it more convenient for visitors.

"Over 100,000 people visit the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel and the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Experience each year, and the new Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre is placed to tap into this well-established captive audience,” Ms Reid said.

"We have moved our corporate office into the historic Spring Hill House and the new Visitor Information Centre is now located next door, in the purpose built former Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Centre”

"Its further opportunity for the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre team to showcase the many other fantastic sights and experiences we have across the Bundaberg region. Convincing visitors to stay a little longer helps support local businesses, boosts our local economy and creates jobs.”

Katherine added "We are working closely with our partners Bundaberg Regional Council and also Dept. Transport and Main Roads to update all of the wayfinding signage, to ensure visitors can find the new location of the Visitors Centre”

Bundaberg Tourism chairman Ross Peddlesden said the board had considered the move extensively over the last 18 months, with feedback from visitors to the previous VIC on Bourbong St consistently raising the issue of parking.

"Competing with staff and patients at the nearby Base Hospital for parking is especially difficult for those towing caravans and trailers, and had deterred some people from stopping,” Mr Peddlesden said.

Mr Peddlesden said the new centre was purpose built for tourism operations and easily accommodated large vehicles and tour groups.

"The move closer to commercial operators is also in line with other Visitor Information Centres around Australia, recognising the opportunity to leverage existing, captive audiences.”

"We have also relocated our corporate office into the beautiful Spring Hill House, providing our staff with a well-organised work environment, making our activities more efficient, and have used all local tradespeople for the restoration work and fit out” he said.

"This is an exciting move for Bundaberg Tourism that will deliver lasting benefits for the Bundaberg region and we're looking forward to welcoming businesses and the community, along with visitors to the new location.”