VISITOR GUIDELINES: Friendly’s release hospital entry stipulations

IN A move to keep COVID-19 out of the Friendly Society Private Hospital and patients and staff safe the hospital has outlined a number of entry requirements for visitors.

Some of these requests include one visitor only per patient per day, contact may be made by phone directly to the patient room, no visitors under 16 years old are not permitted and visitation has been restricted to under 15 minutes.

Friendly’s CEO Alan Cooper through the requirements they wanted to minimise the chance of visitors bringing any flu-like symptoms into the hospital were people were already vulnerable.

And they’ve been met with “great compliance”.

Mr Cooper said prior to the coronavirus outbreak the hospital had strict processes for infection control with the hospital and among staff.

Now they’ve simply tightened those systems and processes to take into account COVID-19.

Mr Cooper said they were still offering surgical services.

He said at this point it time the Friendly’s services would continue.

The hospital is also urging people not to take their personal protective equipment and supplies, they are in short supply and needed to keep staff and patients safe.

See the full list of entry requirements below: