SPECIAL WELCOME: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip at the Bundaberg Showgrounds in 1954. BELOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Fraser Island on Monday.
News

Harry and Meghan visit revives memories of Queen in Bundy

23rd Oct 2018 5:02 PM
THE Wide Bay is no stranger to playing host to royalty.

Just this week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the Fraser Coast with a visit to Fraser Island.

In April the Bundaberg region was treated to a visit from His Royal Highness Prince Charles.

While in Bundaberg the Prince of Wales gave a heart-warming speech to the people of the region.

His Royal Highness praised Bundaberg's people for their resilience in adversity and disaster and talked of his admiration for the Australian spirit.

Back in 1954 the region was also caught in royal fever as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip visited.

March 11 that year was proclaimed a public holiday for the visit of the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Edinburgh.

A crowd of 10,000 greeted the royal couple at the airport.

Then 30,000 people, at places 20-deep, lined the procession route from the hospital through the CBD and finishing at the old showgrounds.

Once there, the royals spent 15 minutes driving up and down lanes of 8,000 screaming, flag-waving children.

The city's oldest woman, Ellen Clarry, who'd turned 100 the previous August, was invited along with her daughter, Mrs T. Broom, who she lived with, to meet the monarch.

If you have a royal memory to share drop us a line at editorial@news-mail.com.au

