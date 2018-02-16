Menu
Visit Chinese sister city via gallery photos

The Sisters at the Flower Sea .
The Sisters at the Flower Sea . Contributed

EVER wanted to visit China?

Now you can without leaving Bundaberg.

Take a stroll through Nanning and Guangxi Province this month at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

The beautiful printed images in the exhibition 23° North and South are by the Guangxi Women Photographers Association based in Bundaberg's sister city, Nanning.

The views include sunlit fields of rice amid limestone landscapes, magnificent aerials and majestic waterways, traditional and contemporary architecture, and the colour and culture of the Guangxi community.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said residents were guaranteed to come away inspired.

Cr Judy Peters and Cr Scott Rowleson view the Nanning Sister City photo exhibition. Photo Contributed
Cr Judy Peters and Cr Scott Rowleson view the Nanning Sister City photo exhibition. Photo Contributed Contributed

"This is not just a glimpse of life in our sister city, it's a long gaze,” Cr Peters said.

"The photographers have revealed and shared so much with us.”

Cr Peters said the council was also excited that photographers from the region had shared their images with the people of Nanning. Images will be on display in the Guangxi State Library in March.

Visitors to the gallery will be able to view the Bundaberg region's images on a digital screen in the exhibition.

Yao Embroidery .
Yao Embroidery . Contributed

As part of the council's Chinese New Year celebrations, 23° North and South will be celebrated at a special event on Saturday, February 24.

Festivities will start from 3pm at the gallery in Bourbong St.

Local Partners