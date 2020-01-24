Vision for riverfront firms up with council’s grand design

THE design of Bundaberg's riverfront masterplan, including a state-of-the-art aquatic facility, is going swimmingly.

Now further funding is the key to the plans becoming a reality.

Executive director of strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup said the council was keen to deliver state-of-the-art aquatic facilities for future generations and would eventually build a new pool in the region.

Fresh images of plans for the space were shown at this week's Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast which also included a climbing play element and an entertainment sound shell.

Riverside Masterplan water park and aquatic centre.

But first it needs funding and a site for a replacement pool.

"Anzac Pool is an ageing facility that will require significant capital to maintain," Mr Artup said.

"For almost two decades, the redevelopment of Anzac Park has been considered by council and the community.

"Riverfront masterplans completed in 2016 and 2003 both proposed various redevelopments of Anzac Park."

He said before any closure of Anzac Pool or redevelopment of the site occurred, the council would need to confirm the location and funding strategy for a replacement pool.

"While council is always seeking grants for local infrastructure, it has not yet received any state or federal funding to support redevelopment of the Anzac Pool site, or to build a replacement Anzac Pool.

"If this situation changes, council will communicate this to the community and consult on various aspects, including design and transition."

Mr Artup said any redevelopment of Anzac Park would be for community purposes, including water-based play and recreation, outdoor civic and cultural meeting spaces, and most importantly, continue as a place that commemorates our Anzac legacy.

While the riverfront masterplan awaits funding, plenty of projects are set for traction throughout the region this year.

"Our major infrastructure priorities for the year ahead include redevelopment of water treatment facilities at Kalkie and Gregory River valued at $30 million, completion of the Hughes Rd extension valued at $3.8 million and upgrades to the Streetscape and neighbourhood centre at Gin Gin valued at $7 million," Mr Artup said.

For more information on projects on the cards in and around Bundaberg visit www.investbundaberg.com.au/