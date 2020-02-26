Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Butchulla Mens Business Aboriginal Association President Glen Miller.
Butchulla Mens Business Aboriginal Association President Glen Miller.
News

Vision for possible Butchulla memorial revealed

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE push for a monument commemorating the Butchulla lives lost at settlement continues, elder Glen Miller has revealed his striking vision for what the memorial might look like.

Mr Miller envisions the first encounters between European settlers and Aboriginal people.

For years, warring tribes had fought with spears.

Once a spear was thrown, it was then retrieved by a member of the opposite tribe and used to return fire, Mr Miller said.

But he envisions the first meeting between the tribes and the settlers, who arrived bearing guns and ammunition and how frightening those weapons much have been to the indigenous people.

The memorial would capture the shock of those confrontations, Mr Miller said.

In addition to pushing for a monument in Maryborough, the Butchulla people also hope for a memorial on Fraser Island, where one of the region's worst massacres took place.

Butchulla artist Fiona Foley is pushing for recognition of the 1851 massacre.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Missing Redbank Plains girl

    Missing Redbank Plains girl
    • 26th Feb 2020 2:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver hospitalised after Dallarnil crash

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after Dallarnil crash

        News The driver has been admitted to Biggenden hospital following a crash in Dallarnil.

        Former Bundaberg woman charged over daycare death

        premium_icon Former Bundaberg woman charged over daycare death

        News Child had been forgotten for collection earlier, court told

        Irrigation takes heat out of dire forecast

        premium_icon Irrigation takes heat out of dire forecast

        News WHILE recent rainfall has helped take the heat off macadamia crops, it hasn’t...

        • 26th Feb 2020 2:43 PM
        Cars targeted overnight by thieves

        premium_icon Cars targeted overnight by thieves

        Crime Crims targeting vehicles around the region