Vision for a better world, Bundy girl's humanity award

AWARD: Fred Hollows Foundation Ambassador, Susie O'Neill with Olivia Ward and Assistant Minister of State Jennifer Howard Contributed

TWO Bundaberg students have taken home a national award that recognises their caring nature to help make the world a better place.

Primary school students Olivia Ward and Liam Giles have been recognised for their compassion, integrity and kindness at a ceremony for the Fred Hollows Humanity Award at Parliament House in Brisbane this week.

Olivia is a student at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School.

She was nominated for volunteering to help her peers, teachers and animals, alike.

But she also helps care for her mum, Fiona Ward, who lives with multiple sclerosis.

POSITIVE DIFFERENCE: Bundaberg's Olivia Ward has been presented with a Fred Hollows Humanity award.

Bundaberg residents rallied together to help Mrs Ward fight her battle to stop the MS from progressing in 2015.

Liam was recognised for his compassionate and kind-hearted nature.

"Liam always lends a hand without complaint around school and at home,” a Fred Hollows Foundation spokeswoman said

Fred Hollows Foundation ambassador Susie O'Neill said the award highlighted inspirational students making a positive difference in their communities.

"To all of this year's Humanity Award recipients and to the 2018 Queensland Junior Ambassador to The Foundation, I offer my warmest congratulations and my heartfelt thanks,” Ms O'Neill said.

Assistant Minister of State Jennifer Howard presented the students with their certificates.

The Foundation spokeswoman said Hollows was a man who "got things done”.

"He always pushed for change and, because of that, put in motion a legacy to end avoidable blindness,” she said.

"In his time as a humanitarian and eye surgeon, Fred helped restore eyesight to thousands of people in Australia and overseas.

It celebrates students who show compassion, integrity and kindness in their everyday lives, just as Fred did.”