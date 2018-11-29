Menu
Photos from space have confirmed the overwhelming scale of this week's catastrophic bushfires in Queensland.
Photos from space have confirmed the overwhelming scale of this week's catastrophic bushfires in Queensland. NASA
'HORRENDOUS': Qld fires visible from space

Sarah Steger
29th Nov 2018 12:04 PM
PHOTOS from space have confirmed the overwhelming scale of this week's catastrophic bushfires in Queensland.

The magnitude of what more than 180 bushfires across the state looks like from the air was captured in high-definition satellite images by both NASA and the Bureau of Meteorology's himawari-8 satellite viewer earlier today.

The image shows thick smoke blanketing both coastal and inland sections of the state's coast, which thousands of fireys from across the country have come to help fight.

Photos from space have confirmed the overwhelming scale of this week's catastrophic bushfires in Queensland. BoM

This comes as communities across Queensland were ordered to evacuate yesterday and police issued emergency declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.

To view the satellite footage, go to http://satview.bom.gov.au/ or https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/144312/unusual-heat-fuels-fires-in-queensland.

