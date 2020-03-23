Menu
Vegetables generic.
Virus panic leads to unprecedented price rise for fresh produce

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
A LOCAL business has opened up on how coronavirus has impacted the fresh produce market.

Learmonths Foodworks manager Jane Brosnan said as a result of bulk buying some produce prices were rising.

“There is no denying that the virus has sparked an extraordinary and unsustainable rise in demand for non- ­perishable products and now produce and meat,” Ms ­Brosnan said.

As a result, she said, they were struggling to find the balance between high-quality, fresh produce and offering customers affordable prices.

Ms Brosnan said each day, staff walked around adjusting prices based on how much they paid for a product, what they though they would be paying in the next few days and what was reasonable for customers.

“In recent weeks we have regularly reduced our (profit) margins, and if prices continue to rise, we will also continue to reduce,” she said.

The saving grace for the shop was their support of local businesses, which meant some produce was not only high quality but very affordable as well.

While the business continued to offer service to the community, Ms Brosnan said they were taking every opportunity to mitigate the COVID-19 risk by cleaning, changing gloves, keeping distance, having sick staff stay home and contacting the virus hotlines to see what else they could do.

