Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Virus may have mutated to resist masks

by Jackie Salo, New York Post
25th Sep 2020 12:29 PM

A new COVID-19 mutation appears to be even more contagious, according to a study - and experts say it could be a response by the virus to defeat masks and other social-distancing efforts.

Scientists in a paper published on Wednesday identified a new strain of the coronavirus, which accounted for 99.9 per cent of cases during the second wave in America's Houston, Texas, area, The Washington Post reported.

The paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, said people with the strain, known as the D614G mutation, had higher loads of virus - suggesting it is more contagious.

Though the strain isn't more deadly, researchers said it appeared to have adapted better to spread among humans.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

David Morens, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the findings suggest the virus may become more contagious and this "may have implications for our ability to control it".

He said it's possible the virus had evolved to resist efforts such as handwashing and social distancing.

"Wearing masks, washing our hands, all those things are barriers to transmissibility, or contagion, but as the virus becomes more contagious, it statistically is better at getting around those barriers," Dr Morens told the Post.

 

 

Originally published as Virus may have mutated to resist masks

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone expected to face court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone expected to face court today

        News 49 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        What you need to know about fishing near Bundy this weekend

        Premium Content What you need to know about fishing near Bundy this weekend

        Fishing “As we know, Lake Monduran can be a hard place to fish, that’s why doing your...

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        Politics Voting to be underway from next month for key Qld battle