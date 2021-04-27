Virus fears for 79 people on Aussie flight

The number of positive infections on a 79-person flight into Western Australia is expected to ‘grow and potentially grow significantly’.

Western Australia's Premier has warned he expects the number of positive coronavirus cases on a 79-person flight into Perth will "grow and potentially grow significantly" due to most passengers recently having been in India.

The state recorded no local cases but announced four new infections in hotel quarantine on Tuesday, all having been on flight MH125 that arrived from Kuala Lumpur into Perth on Saturday April 24.

Another case from the flight is currently under investigation, West Australian Premier Mark McGowan said.

He said 78 of the 79 passengers on the flight had been to India recently, which is currently plagued with hundreds of thousands of daily cases - on Monday alone it recorded 352,991 new infections and 2812 deaths.

"This case and the other four confirmed cases in hotel quarantine all originate from flight MH125 that arrived from Kuala Lumpur into Perth," he said.

"I have just been advised at this morning's emergency management team meeting that 78 of the 79 passengers on this flight had been in India recently.

"Our expectation is the number of positive cases from this group of people will grow and potentially grow significantly.

"We obviously have enormous sympathy for India at the moment. It's obviously a diabolical situation that is going on in India at the moment, but it does put extreme pressure on our systems here in Western Australia and indeed in other states."

WA Premier Mark McGowan warned he expects the number of positive coronavirus cases on a 79-person flight into Perth to grow. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Tony McDonough

Mr McGowan said there were 2230 people in hotel quarantine and 30 of those were confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"We take the most per capita anywhere in Australia into hotel quarantine and the numbers of infected people are growing simply because of what's occurring in India," he said.

"Half the cases at least now, probably significantly more, are coming out of one country."

Mr McGowan said he had asked the Commonwealth to halve the cap of international arrivals touching down in WA.

"We are going to work out what we can safely take and reduce the numbers of people returning into Perth so that we can have a safe number of people that we can manage properly in the system," he said.

The WA Premier spoke about quarantining arrivals at military bases.

"There are some in Victoria, the Adelaide Hills, the Territory and Queensland has large numbers. In Western Australia we have Curtain air base … it's a large airport that has virtually no one in it … but it has a large quarantine facility there that was built for asylum seekers," he said.

"And then you have Christmas Island … it has accommodation there that could be used."

A case is under investigation and four other infections have been confirmed from flight MH125 that arrived from Kuala Lumpur into Perth.

The Perth and Peel regions came out of a snap lockdown at midnight on Tuesday, with interim restrictions in place until midnight on Friday.

From Tuesday, people in the Perth and Peel regions have been free to leave their homes, but masks remain mandatory.

Masks are not required for primary school children, for vigorous outdoor exercise and for people who are exempt.

Schools have resumed and staff are permitted to remove their masks while teaching.

Tafes can also open but universities are only open for online learning.

People can travel outside of the Perth and Peel regions, but they must wear a mask.

