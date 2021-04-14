Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria lifts all travel restrictions
Health

Virus alert for thousands in Melbourne

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Apr 2021 5:15 AM

Melbourne residents have been put on alert overnight after COVID-19 fragments were detected in wastewater, affecting some 16 suburbs.

"Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater from the Ringwood area," the Victorian Department of Health said in a statement just before 6pm on Tuesday.

The east Melbourne suburbs affected include Bayswater, Bayswater North, Boronia, Croydon, Croydon North, Croydon South, Heathmont, Kilsyth, Kilsyth South, Montrose, Ringwood, Ringwood East, Sassafras, The Basin, Tremont and Wantirna.

"Weak detection of viral fragments in a wastewater sample collected on 8 April has been confirmed by further laboratory testing," a statement from the health department said.

RELATED: Major twist in hotel quarantine scheme

 

 

 

RELATED: Second blood clot case after vaccine

Anyone who visited the affected suburbs between April 6 and 9, and is suffering any symptoms of COVID-19, is urged to get tested.

The department said the viral fragments may be present in the sewage because of an active infection in the community, or because of continued viral shedding after an infection.

The discovery comes just one day after Victoria downgraded a number of areas outside the state to "green zones", under Victoria's traffic light travel permit system.

The areas of Greater Brisbane, the Gladstone Region in Queensland, and the Byron Shire in New South Wales were all declared green zones on Monday.

Previously, travellers coming from these areas to Victoria were required to quarantine and undergo testing.

 

 

Originally published as Virus alert for thousands in Melbourne

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW LOOK: Business is all fun and games after major reno

        Premium Content NEW LOOK: Business is all fun and games after major reno

        News While the business had sat in the same spot for more than three years many locals were unaware of its existence

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ROLL ON: Travel dreams alive and well for local grey nomad

        Premium Content ROLL ON: Travel dreams alive and well for local grey nomad

        News Bundaberg retiree Gaylene Seeney has been travelling around the state and country...

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        REGISTER NOW: Portal for pilot program launched

        Premium Content REGISTER NOW: Portal for pilot program launched

        News How you can get involved with the Carbon+Biodiversity Pilot program.

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community