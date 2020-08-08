Menu
Relay for Life Bundaberg co-chairs Matt Gees and Trish Mears.
Virtual relay off and marching for 2020

Geordi Offord
8th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
MORE than 270 people in have kicked off in the Bundaberg Relay for Life, relaying their way as the event goes virtual this year.

The relay began at 3pm this afternoon with the opening ceremony and performances being broadcast live from Shalom College.  

It's the first time the event has gone virtual due to Covid-19.  

Cancer Council Queensland senior co-ordinator for community engagement Wide Bay Burnett Rebecca Field said everything was being broadcast online with the aim to raise $50,000 for cancer research.  

"This year is relay your way, so we've got some teams relaying at the beach, at schools and many are doing it from home," she said.  

"This year has really opened up a whole different world for how you can relay."  

Ms Field said the event allowed them to celebrate those who had won their cancer battles, but also remember those who were lost.  

She said a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation went into getting things ready for this year's event.  

"Rather than packing cars full of marquees, tables and chairs, we're here in front of TV cameras instead," she said.

 "We've got some magnificent live musicians, there's some fantastic local talent."  

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said while the Bundaberg Relay For Life looked very different this year, it was still an unmissable event.  

"Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise funds and fight back against cancer," she said.  

"Each Relay For Life is an emotional event that will stay with you forever - our volunteer committee have a fantastic virtual line-up entertainment and empowering ceremonies, where participants can gather in their teams and share a special experience from their own home.  

"In addition to an unforgettable event, those who take part in Relay will be raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer research, prevention and support."  

If you would like to make a donation you can visit the Bundaberg Relay for Life website.

To watch the livestream click here.

bundaberg relay for life cancer council qld covid-19
