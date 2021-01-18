Menu
Virgin’s massive frequent flyer offer

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Jan 2021 8:28 AM

 

Virgin Australia will give away 20 million free Velocity points in an attempt to incentivise travellers to book flights as state border restrictions are touted to ease over the coming week.

The major airline's offer through its frequent flyer program will be available until midnight on Tuesday and will give members the opportunity to grab free points that can be used for future travel.

Virgin Australia said the boost in points coincided with the likely easing of border restrictions that were reintroduced following the northern beaches outbreak in Sydney before Christmas that prompted state governments to shut out NSW.

"We're committed to our members and this is our way of thanking them for their loyalty and, in doing so, making it that bit easier to boost their points balance in time for the easing of border restrictions," a spokesman said.

"We've demonstrated that many times throughout the pandemic with bonus points, and points and status credit extensions, knowing that our members haven't been able to fly as often over the past few months."

 

 

