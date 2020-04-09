Menu
Virgin Australia is suspending all its domestic flights except for one, citing impacts from the coronavirus as the reason for the decision.
Virgin suspending all domestic flights

9th Apr 2020 6:20 PM

Virgin Australia has announced it is suspending all domestic flights except for one between Sydney and Melbourne as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the airline industry.

The airline said need for travel has dropped dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak, with Australians told to stay home and not undertake any unnecessary travel.

A spokesperson for Virgin said the decision was in response to the recent downturn in customers.

"As a result of government restrictions, less people are travelling and we have made changes to our schedules to reflect this," they said.

"We continue to operate a daily service between Melbourne and Sydney, provide cargo transport locally and overseas, and operate charter flights including assisting the Government in bringing Australians home."

Flights will be suspended from April 10.

This announcement comes after Virgin Australia requested a rescue package of up to $1.4 billion from the government.

In an email written to staff and sighted by Executive Traveller, Virgin Australia's Chief Operations Officer Stuart Aggs said the suspension on flights will remain in place until June 15.

"Since our last capacity reduction announcement we have seen demand all but dry up, and our load factors are very low," Mr Aggs said.

"As you know, we are doing everything we can to preserve our cash balance, and given we are seeing little to no demand on our existing skeleton schedule, it is appropriate that we reduce our capacity further."

More to come.

Originally published as Virgin suspending all domestic flights

