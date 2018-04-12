Kohli crowned king, England women dominate Wisden’s top five

India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century on the third day of the second Test against South Africa, on January 15, in Centurion, South Africa. Picture: Gianluigi Guercia

THREE of England's World Cup-winning women's team feature in the Wisden Almanack's prestigious Five Cricketers of the Year list, and India's Virat Kohli is the Leading Male Cricketer in the World for a second straight year.

In a reflection of the growing stature of the women's game, Anya Shrubsole became the first woman to feature on the cover of the "bible of cricket", with teammates Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver also making the list.

"Absolutely honoured by this... hopefully the first of many to come #wisdenjacket," 26-year-old Shrubsole tweeted on Wednesday.

Broadcasts of last year's women's World Cup were watched by a record-breaking 182 million viewers, with Knight's England beating a Mithali Raj-led India by nine runs in the July 23 final at Lord's to claim a fourth title.

England bowler Anya Shrubsole is on the cover of this year’s Wisden Almanack.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope, who scored a hundred in each innings of a Headingley Test in August, and Essex seamer Jamie Porter, who helped the side win a first Country Championship since 1992, completed the quintet.

Kohli was named the Leading Male Cricketer in the World for a second successive year, and Raj won the same honour in the women's category.

Teenage Afghan spinner Rashid Khan bagged the inaugural Leading Twenty20 Player of the Year honour.

Recipients of the Five Cricketers of the Year award are generally only nominated once for the honour in their career.