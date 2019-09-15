VIOLENT ROAD RAGE: Police allege man smashed woman's window

A MAN was arrested after an alleged incident occurred at the intersection of Maryborough and Bourbong St on September 13.

Police were called to the scene at 9.15pm on Friday night, when a 31-year-old man from Walkervale and driving a Nissan Navara, pulled up behind a Mercedes Station Wagon, which had stopped at the intersection lights.

Police say the man exited his vehicle and approached the Mercedes, where he proceeded to abuse the female driver and punch the driver's side rear-view mirror, causing it to shatter.

An altercation between the driver of the Nissan and male passenger of the Mercedes has then started, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene, police say the Nissan driver then became abusive towards them, refused their directions for him to move from the road and continued to yell abuse at the Mercedes driver.

He was then arrested and taken to the police station, where he has refused to provide BAS analysis.

The man was arrested for wilful damage, failure to provide a specimen of breath and public nuisance and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 4.