Violent prisoner refused funding

The prisoner said legal aid issues meant he had to abandon the appeal. Valerie Horton

AN ARMED robber who overturned the maximum-security classification put on him after a friend murdered a fellow Maryborough prison inmate says he has to abandon a new case.

Carl Anthony McLaren had planned to appeal against cumulative sentences for driving causing grievous bodily harm, and for supplying a dangerous drug.

"Legal aid have decided not to fund me for the appeal,” McLaren told Court of Appeal President Walter Sofronoff on Friday.

McLaren said he believed his planned appeal had valid points, but the legal aid bid faltered.

"I don't have a leg to stand on here, Your Honour.”

McLaren, now in his mid-40s, said he had "no other option” but to abandon the appeal.

Justice Sofronoff said Legal Aid were sometimes wrong but "usually right”.

The appeal was dismissed.

But McLaren was eligible for parole in September.

Justice Sofronoff said Friday's dismissal would not obstruct that parole bid.

In 2014, McLaren successfully overturned a decision to classify him as "maximum security” and transfer him to Brisbane.

The security classification was made after McLaren's friend Gregory George Glebow murdered fellow inmate, Bundaberg man Leonard Raymond Gordon.

At that time, McLaren was in jail for offences including house-breaking and armed robberies involving violence.

In that case, Corrective Services was told to pay McLaren's legal costs. -NewsRegional