A Bundaberg has pleaded guilty to nine offences in court, including five counts of fraud, stealing, receiving tainted property and contravening a domestic violence order.
Violent man’s string of crimes after he's booted out of home

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
4th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
A MAN who used a credit card he found on the ground to make PayPass transactions and also contravened his domestic violence order has received two community based orders.

The man, 36, pleaded guilty to nine offences including five counts of fraud, stealing, receiving tainted property and contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard on August 12 the man stole $5.60 worth of groceries from the Everfresh Supermarket on Woongarra St.

That same day he also found a credit card that did not belong to him.

The next day on August 13, he made five transactions with the card totalling $179.50.

He also contravened his domestic violence order on two occasions.

On August 1, the man had an argument with the aggrieved which led to him grabbing her and pushing her onto the bed and was injured as a result.

Police prosecutor Grant Klaassen told the court the man had previously faced court in March for stealing and drugs charges.

Sgt Klaassen said the man also had a history of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was also on a suspended sentence for previously stealing a bike worth $1000.

The man's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court at the time his client found and used the card, he had been kicked out of his home after an argument with his partner.

Mr Dwyer said his client was sleeping on the streets and made the "stupid decision" as he had no money of his own.

He said the man was willing to do community service.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account the man's plea of guilty and criminal history.

Ms Hartigan sentence the man to 12 months probation for the contravention of his domestic violence order.

He was also ordered to serve 50 hours of community service for the stealing and using the credit card.

He was ordered to pay $5.60 restitution to Everfresh supermarket and $179.50 to Westpac.

He was also fined $200 for the DVO breach.

Ms Hartigan also extended his suspended sentence for a further six months.

