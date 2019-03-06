Violent end: Man sells mate grass clippings instead of drugs

ROBBERY: Timothy Little pleaded guilty to robbery in company with personal violence after he sold a school mate $90 worth of grass clippings, telling him it was marijuana. He later beat up the man.

A BUNDY man's grand plan to make an easy buck by selling his mate grass clippings instead of drugs backfired, ending in violent fashion.

Timothy Bernard Bruce Little, 21, today pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one charge of robbery in company with personal violence.

On March 5 last year, Little arranged to meet up with and sell marijuana to a man he'd known from school.

But instead, Little plotted to sell the man a bag of grass clippings.

At 10.30pm Little, a co-offender and the victim met in a dark spot on Targo St where Little knew it would be hard for his friend to see what was in the bag.

The mate bought the bag of clippings for $90, before separating from the pair.

Soon after, the victim approached Little and pushed him, sparking a violent outburst in which Little punched and kicked the man to the ground.

The co-offender then stole the man's phone, silver ring and necklace from his pockets.

It was heard that in a police interview six months after the offence, Little lied about his involvement and gave a false alibi, claiming he'd been socialising with another friend.

But when police asked the friend, he denied his claim.

Defence Barrister Callan Cassidy said Little had been using amphetamines around the time of the offending and was now trying to turn his life around, working as a kitchen hand.

"He was mixing in the wrong circles and using amphetamine," Mr Cassidy said.

He was released on parole after being sentenced to 18 months jail, immediately suspended .