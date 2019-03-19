Violent bikie threatens sister witnesses

Aaron Ryan, 28, was jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice when he threatened two sisters who were police witnesses against him.

A BIKIE with a violent, drug-riddled past was jailed after he repeatedly threatened two sisters who identified him as the driver in a police pursuit.

The "1%" tattoo behind Aaron Ryan's right ear was clear from the Maroochydore District Court dock as he pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice via a string of Facebook messages to one sister, and voicemails to the other.

The "1%" is often associated with outlaw gangs, and Ryan's Facebook intro states "Saturdrah MC", an outlaw motorcycle club whose Sydney chapter was shut down in January 2016.

The court yesterday heard police tried to intercept an unlicensed Ryan as he drove the two sisters, aged 28 and 29, following an evening out.

Ryan sped off and let the pair out when they pleaded with him to stop.

He successfully evaded police that evening, but on June 8 was arrested and charged with failing to stop, unlicensed driving, failing to give way and a number of registration-plate-related charges.

The next day, Ryan began his 10-day-long onslaught from Mountain Creek, which started with a message to one sister stating he knew the other had "told police".

He wrote, "I am not going to allow some chick to take away my freedom and time with my son just because she wants to open her f***ing mouth".

The court heard he also wrote he wanted to see her by the end of the week, or "We'll come around and talk at your doorstep, so contact me."

When the woman asked him to stop, Ryan said he expected her sister to retract her statement and say she "got the names mixed up" if the matter went to trial.

He told the woman if her sister did not meet him for a "deal", he would show up at her work or house.

The court heard Ryan also left two voicemails for the second sister, and said: "You act like a dog when I am trying to be civil, you need to meet up with me, you've done wrong by me so you need to meet up with me to sort this out. I'm not going to drop it and I'm not going to let it lay, so you need to call me back before s**t gets worse for you."

The court heard the woman told him not to contact or threaten her, and installed security as she felt scared and became anxious.

The witness who had received the messages reported Ryan to police.

Judge Gary Long told the court Ryan's offending was "very serious" and struck at the heart of the administration of justice.

The court heard at the time of offending, Ryan had prison sentences hanging over his head following his release on parole for assaulting his former partner.

He was dealt with in the Caloundra Magistrates Court last year for the traffic offences relevant to the perversion charges, and was sentenced to 50 days imprisonment for failing to stop and fined for the remaining charges.

The court heard he tested positive to methylamphetamine just weeks before yesterday's court appearance, and had breached a subsequent 28-day curfew.

The prosecution said Ryan's "significant" criminal history was riddled with sporadic offences from 2008 to 2015, and included drugs charges, property offences, violence and breaching court orders.

Defence barrister Clem van der Weegen said Ryan had a difficult upbringing and had been removed from his drug-addicted parents, including an abusive and violent mother, and placed into foster care as an infant.

He told the court Ryan had moved to the Gold Coast to live with his grandmother, who he still calls "mum".

Ryan and his partner shared an emotional goodbye as he was returned to prison.

He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment to be released on parole on May 28.