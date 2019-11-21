Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burglar sneaking through door
Burglar sneaking through door
News

‘Violated’: Woman reacts after thieves roam her house

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
20th Nov 2019 6:18 PM | Updated: 21st Nov 2019 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOME alone in her Blackwater bedroom, mine worker Kristy Campbell slept while a group of teenagers crept through her house robbing her.

She was oblivious to the uninvited visitors until police came "bashing on the door with a torch" to break the news she had been robbed.

"The back sliding door was wide open and the kids jumped over the back fence," Kristy said.

The house that Kristy and her partner share was one of 18 properties and vehicles targeted during a four-day crime spree at the start of the month.

"It's a creepy feeling and violated feeling that they were in there and I didn't even know," Kristy said.

At least two youths entered the house via a window they accessed after cutting the screens off three other windows.

"There is a lot of crime going on and the locals are getting really annoyed about it," Kristy said.

Kristy, who along with her partner works at the Bluff Mine, said crime has become part of normal life at Blackwater and is a talking point in everyday conversations.

"It sounds like people are going to take it into their own hands," she said.

Kristy said the property's proximity to the police station had previously discouraged criminals but on November 3, she was added to the list of crime victims "because police were out chasing them."

The thieves stole about $250 in cash and caused more than $100 of damage. Kristy also lost a full day of overtime work as she was unable to sleep through the night.

Four juveniles, aged 17, 15, 13 and 12, have since been charged with a range of offences in relation to the crime spree, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, trespass and wilful damage.

Kristy said hearing police had identified the offenders was a positive but she had little confidence in the justice system.

"They're just going to get a slap on the wrist and free trip to Rockhampton go to court," she said.

"I feel sorry for the police because they can't do anything."

Another Blackwater resident, who didn't want to be named, echoed Kristy's comments.

"Why is it that people get taxed to high heaven and then it's okay for people to break into houses, joy ride in cars and take what people worked hard for," he said.

"Someone will get hurt soon whether it's kids crashing a car they stole or someone defending their property."

Blackwater Police Officer in Charge Sergeant Rob Smith said most of the crime in the town was opportunistic and targeted easily accessible property.

"No one has the right to enter property and people should report to police immediately if they think a crime is occurring," Sgt Smith said.

"We are really asking members of community to adopt crime preventive behaviour."

The individuals charged in relation to the break-in will be dealt with in accordance with the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

blackwater crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        News MAYORAL candidates Jack Dempsey and Helen Blackburn deny that the CBD is struggling compared to other hubs.

        Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        premium_icon Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        News Taste the foods of France and shop till you drop

        Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        premium_icon Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        News This is like nothing Bundy has ever seen before