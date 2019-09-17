Vintage American motorists enjoy Bundy roads

Americans Donna Jones, Gil Klecan, Tom Klecan, and Kristin Klecan drove a 1914 Model T Ford from Bathurst to Bundaberg. Photo: Chris Burns.

AMERICANs shipped a vintage car made more than 100 years ago from California to Sydney, before driving it 1300 kms to Bundaberg.

The Klecans come from Orlando, Florida, and the 1914 Model T Ford they drive is among the 146 vehicles that are part of the National Veteran Vehicle Rally.

It was among three car rallies they would be part of in Australia, with the other two were in Bathurst and Maryborough.

Father and son Gil and Tom Klecan show off the stickers belonging to the 14 countries the 1914 Model T Ford has driven in, with its latest addition representing Australia.

While visiting Queensland they intended on visiting the Great Barrier Reef, to watch whales, and see "touristy things" like the Bundaberg Rum distillery.

They already had taken photographs of kangaroos.

They were astonished at the size of Bundaberg's rally, considering in the United States they were usually limited to 60 places.

Tom Klecan said there was a lot of requirements which made it difficult to import the car, which was probably why there were not too many American made cars in the country.

"It's beautiful, we love the weather, the scenery, the ocean, the nice beaches you have here.

"The wide open spaces, the openness of the road, we don't have that in the states."

But Kristin Klecan also noticed how dry the landscape was in regional Australia compared to Florida.

"We really feel for the farmers," she said.

"We feel bad you're all in drought.

"You really see it on the road."

Vintage car driver Peter Fitzgerald, from Ballarat, shows curious local Phoebe Barry, 5, what it is like to be in a 1912 Rover Colonial. Photo: Chris Burns.

Their car has travelled through 14 countries, with stickers representing each one stuck on the car to prove it.

Other countries include Mexico, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.