GET BACK TO SCHOOL: Vinnies is on a mission to help disadvantaged children and adults get the quality education they need to succeed. Marian Faa
Vinnies to help disadvantaged get back to school

14th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

VINNIES is on a mission to help disadvantaged children and adults get the quality education they need to succeed.

In launching the Vinnies Back to School and Study Appeal, Vinnies Queensland State President Dennis Innes said the charity had seen a growing demand for its services as each school year began.

"Requests for our help at this time of year have more than doubled,” he said.

"We are hearing from people who can't afford all the basic school supplies needed for their children to be successful, parents who have not been able to buy their kids new school uniforms in years.”

Mr Innes said Vinnies was determined to help provide better education outcomes for vulnerable Queenslanders.

"One in five children in Australia is starting school developmentally vulnerable, and one in six is living in poverty, the best way to help these kids is to provide them with what they need to succeed,” he said.

"Many adults are also trapped by poverty and can only dream of further study to help them secure a job, if we can give them that chance, through education they can break the cycle.”

With Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing the cost of education has risen more than 24 per cent in the last decade, Mr Innes said the need to support people with their education had never been greater.

Donations to the appeal can be made at http://bit.ly/SupportingEducation or by phoning 131 812.

