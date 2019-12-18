Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Bundaberg councillor Vince Habermann promoted recycled goods shop at the Bundaberg tip in 2016. Picture: Mike Knott.
Former Bundaberg councillor Vince Habermann promoted recycled goods shop at the Bundaberg tip in 2016. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Vince considers local government comeback

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
18th Dec 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Bundaberg councillor Vince Habermann is considering running in the local government election in March.

But Mr Habermann closed down the possibility of running for division 4 again, which was the area he held until 2016, when he lost against Cr Helen Blackburn.

Cr Blackburn has put her hat in the ring as a mayoral candidate, which frees up the division, but Mr Habermann said he would not run against coffee shop owner Tracey McPhee.

Last month Mrs McPhee announced her candidacy for the division, shortly after Cr Blackburn’s announcement. Mr Habermann said he did not want to confirm what division he would run for, but he narrowed it down by saying it would be a city based division.

He had no intention of running for divisions representing communities such as Gin Gin, Avondale, Childers or Bargara.

By process of elimination, that would mean that Mr Habermann might consider running for division 7, 8, 9, or 10.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting, although half of these were council staff.

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        News Taken a great photo? Send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        TOO CUTE: 57 photos of Bundy pets getting festive

        premium_icon TOO CUTE: 57 photos of Bundy pets getting festive

        News There's even a kangaroo in image

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:22 PM