Vince considers local government comeback

Former Bundaberg councillor Vince Habermann promoted recycled goods shop at the Bundaberg tip in 2016. Picture: Mike Knott.

FORMER Bundaberg councillor Vince Habermann is considering running in the local government election in March.

But Mr Habermann closed down the possibility of running for division 4 again, which was the area he held until 2016, when he lost against Cr Helen Blackburn.

Cr Blackburn has put her hat in the ring as a mayoral candidate, which frees up the division, but Mr Habermann said he would not run against coffee shop owner Tracey McPhee.

Last month Mrs McPhee announced her candidacy for the division, shortly after Cr Blackburn’s announcement. Mr Habermann said he did not want to confirm what division he would run for, but he narrowed it down by saying it would be a city based division.

He had no intention of running for divisions representing communities such as Gin Gin, Avondale, Childers or Bargara.

By process of elimination, that would mean that Mr Habermann might consider running for division 7, 8, 9, or 10.